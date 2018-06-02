WOLFEBORO — Four uniquely different homes will be opened to visitors for this year’s thirty-first Home and Garden Tour benefitting Central New Hampshire Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice. The tour will take place on Wednesday, July 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the greater Wolfeboro area.
This year’s homes include a totally renovated cape and barn originally built in the 1790’s and located on eleven acres of spacious farm land. A second cape has magnificent views of both Barndoor Island and Gunstock Mountain and was built in 1999 as a retirement home. Also featured on the tour is an in-town, beautifully decorated turn of the twentieth century home and a recently constructed, large lake home situated on two-and-a-half acres of beautifully landscaped grounds, perched overlooking a cove on the Big Lake.
Tickets for the event will go on sale on June 9 at Black's Paper and Gift Store, 8 South Main St. in Wolfeboro and online. The ticket price is $40. There is also an optional luncheon ticket available for $15. This year’s luncheon will be held at the newly restored Pickering House Inn. Luncheon tickets are limited and must be purchased in advance. Only cash or check will be accepted at Black's.
New this year is the option to purchase tickets online at www.centralvna.org/tour. For more information, call Leslie Ari, Director of Fund Development, at 1-800-244-9849.
House tour committee members will also once again be selling the popular Dine Around Raffle tickets every Saturday morning beginning June 9 at Harvest Market, 36 Center St. in Wolfeboro. Over fifty area restaurants participate in this yearly event.
All proceeds from the tour, luncheon and raffle benefit the hospice program of Central NH VNA & Hospice which serves Wolfeboro, Laconia and 45 other communities around the lake. For more information, call 1-800-244-9849 or visit centralvna.org.
