LACONIA — Research on service learning and social and emotional development have brought to light the importance of teaching children to be empathetic to the needs of others.
At the end of each day, students at Holy Trinity School hear from principal Francine Young, to “be prayerful, be careful, be kind.” As the school begins a new year in a new building, they are implementing a new program that puts these words in action.
Holy Trinity School has relocated to 19 Gilford Ave. With a new building comes a new service initiative. Keeping with the traditional foundation of providing high quality academics, students will now be involved with service projects that get them involved in the community by giving back to others. Activities such as singing to local nursing home residents, making a kindness rock garden, helping Hands Across the Table and creating festive Thanksgiving cards for their St. Andre Bessette friends are some of the projects in the works for the school year.
Holy Trinity School is currently enrolling for the 2019-2020 school year for grades pre-Kindergarten through eighth grade. The school is hosting an Open House on Friday, Aug. 23, from 2-7 p.m. All are welcome. The day will have music, food, and tours. For those who can’t attend or would like to see the school before this event, call the school at 603-524-3156 to schedule a tour.
