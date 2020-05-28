LACONIA — What started out as a year-long school initiative to bring kindness to the school continues, even with the pandemic and remote learning. Holy Trinity School is wrapping up the school year with a soap drive for Belknap House in memory of Ray Seabeck, longtime volunteer at the school.
Seabeck and his wife Lauretta came to the school to teach students about their missionary work in Haiti, and students would clean large buckets for shipping supplies and materials. HTS alumni worked with the missionaries, learning to be humble and kind. When faculty and staff learned of Ray’s passing this winter, they wanted to teach current students about how a local man changed the world.
The school created a video and sent it to students that shared Ray's legacy of kindness. Holy Trinity is partnering with Belknap House to help local families and children in need. Faculty, staff, families and the HTS community collected soap and cleaning products for a week, and more than 30 cleaning items were donated to Belknap House. Tom Sica, Belknap House manager, shared with the students who brought the donation that he knew Ray, and his daughters, Caitlyn and Bridget Sica, HTS alumni, volunteered for him during their time at HTS.
