LACONIA — Holy Trinity students celebrated Earth Day with a community service project. Students in grades one and two collected recycled food containers to give to Hands Across the Table. The students encouraged everyone at the school to recycle quart size or smaller containers, used by HATT to give leftover food to people in need after each Wednesday’s meal. Teacher Maryann McNeil has a goal to empower her students to not only be aware of the environment but also the people in their community, through monthly community service projects with her class. HATT is a free, sit-down dinner is served each Wednesday from 4:30-6 p.m. at the St. Andre Bessette Parish Hall on Gilford Avenue, behind Sacred Heart Church. Doors open at 4 p.m., and guests include those in financial need, in poor health, or in need of fellowship and support, as well as those experiencing homelessness and the elderly. Many families with children attend regularly. Holy Trinity students collected over 75 containers.
