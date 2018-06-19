LACONIA — Holy Trinity School has announced the names of students who earned recognition on the school's fourth-quarter honor roll.

Grade 3 Principal’s Honor Roll:

Elise Graton, Kailey Knott, J. Benjamin Valles

Grade 3 High Honor Roll:

Sullivan Benson, Alaina Dumont

Grade 4 High Honor Roll:

Jack Benson

Grade 5 High Honor Roll:

Molly Harris, Elizabeth McKinney

Grade 5 Honor Roll:

Cole Bertholet, Mark Langlitz, Elizabeth Sedgley, Enrique Vazquez, Connor Verrill

Grade 6 Principal’s Honor Roll:

Emily Hansen, Ashley Holland

Grade 6 High Honor Roll:

Leanna Rowley

Grade 6 Honor Roll:

Samantha Armstrong, Robert Merola

Grade 7 Principal’s Honor Roll:

Reagan O’Neill

Grade 7 High Honor Roll:

Cassandra Clery, Ella Dion

Grade 7 Honor Roll:

Grace DeMatos, Jayda Glines, Ava Hosmer

Grade 8 High Honor Roll:

Kathryn Merola

Grade 8 Honor Roll:

Jet Wang

