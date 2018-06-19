LACONIA — Holy Trinity School has announced the names of students who earned recognition on the school's fourth-quarter honor roll.
Grade 3 Principal’s Honor Roll:
Elise Graton, Kailey Knott, J. Benjamin Valles
Grade 3 High Honor Roll:
Sullivan Benson, Alaina Dumont
Grade 4 High Honor Roll:
Jack Benson
Grade 5 High Honor Roll:
Molly Harris, Elizabeth McKinney
Grade 5 Honor Roll:
Cole Bertholet, Mark Langlitz, Elizabeth Sedgley, Enrique Vazquez, Connor Verrill
Grade 6 Principal’s Honor Roll:
Emily Hansen, Ashley Holland
Grade 6 High Honor Roll:
Leanna Rowley
Grade 6 Honor Roll:
Samantha Armstrong, Robert Merola
Grade 7 Principal’s Honor Roll:
Reagan O’Neill
Grade 7 High Honor Roll:
Cassandra Clery, Ella Dion
Grade 7 Honor Roll:
Grace DeMatos, Jayda Glines, Ava Hosmer
Grade 8 High Honor Roll:
Kathryn Merola
Grade 8 Honor Roll:
Jet Wang
