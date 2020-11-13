LACONIA — The following students are included on the honor roll for the first quarter at Holy Trinity School:
Principal’s Honor Roll: (GPA 4.0-3.75)
Grade 2: Avraam Apazidis, Cameron Bryant, Jackson Chertok, Adelyn Dubois, Kali Pabst, Penelope Petrini, Sydney Sylvain
Grade 3: Grace Andrews, Allie Campbell, Brody Campbell, Sophie Dos Santos, Georgia Ekberg
Grade 4: Brookelynne Little, Baylee O’Hickey, Brooklynne Ring, Andrew Schuck
Grade 5: Charlotte Ekberg, Jeffrey Joyce, Kaito Tamaru, Jeffrey Trent
Grade 6: TJ Anderson-Thompson, Josie Arrighi, Elise Graton
Grade 8: Victoria Frankauski, Elizabeth McKinney
High Honor Roll: (GPA 3.74-3.33)
Grade 2: Mitchell Adair-Vaccaro, Alexandru Gustafson, Blake O’Hickey
Grade 3: Braedyn Bilodeau, Lux Campbell, London Chase, Max Gagnon
Grade 4: Payten Blais, Olivia Gagnon, Declan Gaudet, Mylie Keith, Saniya Matthews
Grade 5: Grace Collins, Ava Cooper
Grade 6: Alexis Covey, Kailey Knott
Grade 7: Emma Anderson-Thompson
Honor Roll: (GPA 3.32-3.0)
Grade 3: Berylin Ippolito
Grade 5: Christine Roberge
Grade 6: Alexia Cooper, Jacoby Keith, William Thayer
