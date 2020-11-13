LACONIA — The following students are included on the honor roll for the first quarter at Holy Trinity School:

Principal’s Honor Roll: (GPA 4.0-3.75)

Grade 2: Avraam Apazidis, Cameron Bryant, Jackson Chertok, Adelyn Dubois, Kali Pabst, Penelope Petrini, Sydney Sylvain

Grade 3: Grace Andrews, Allie Campbell, Brody Campbell, Sophie Dos Santos, Georgia Ekberg

Grade 4: Brookelynne Little, Baylee O’Hickey, Brooklynne Ring, Andrew Schuck

Grade 5: Charlotte Ekberg, Jeffrey Joyce, Kaito Tamaru, Jeffrey Trent

Grade 6: TJ Anderson-Thompson, Josie Arrighi, Elise Graton

Grade 8: Victoria Frankauski, Elizabeth McKinney

High Honor Roll: (GPA 3.74-3.33)

Grade 2: Mitchell Adair-Vaccaro, Alexandru Gustafson, Blake O’Hickey

Grade 3: Braedyn Bilodeau, Lux Campbell, London Chase, Max Gagnon

Grade 4: Payten Blais, Olivia Gagnon, Declan Gaudet, Mylie Keith, Saniya Matthews

Grade 5: Grace Collins, Ava Cooper

Grade 6: Alexis Covey, Kailey Knott

Grade 7: Emma Anderson-Thompson

Honor Roll: (GPA 3.32-3.0)

Grade 3: Berylin Ippolito

Grade 5: Christine Roberge

Grade 6: Alexia Cooper, Jacoby Keith, William Thayer

