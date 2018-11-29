HOLDERNESS — The Squam Lakes Association will host a Holiday Open House on Wednesday, Dec. 12, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. At the headquarters, guests can meet the staff, volunteers, and members.
Members of the Lakes Region Conservation Corps AmeriCorps program will also attend the open house. Their program began Nov. 1.
For more information and to sign up for this event, visit squamlakes.org, or call 603-986-7336.
