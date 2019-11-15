PLYMOUTH — The Common Man Inn in Plymouth will again be the venue for the annual Keep the Heat On fuel assistance fundraiser on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. The event will celebrate 15 years of helping the Plymouth Area Community Closet.
Attendees can look forward to over 22 local restaurants providing appetizers, a dinner buffet, and a selection of desserts. In keeping with tradition, an assortment of contributions from local businesses and members of the community will provide for competitive bidding on a silent auction, and a raffle.
Last year, the KTHO Committee authorized using funds toward expenses other than home heating fuel, including food, clothing, and prescriptions, as nutrition, warm clothing, and good health are all elements of keeping the heat on. The cost of fuel and other essentials are beyond the means of some in the 15 communities served by PACC. The state’s Fuel Assistance Program, funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, cannot meet the needs of all.
To donate an item to the auction, call Martha Richards at 603-536-2279. To become a sponsor, call Barbara Fahey at 603-236-1122.
Dressers Unlimited on Main Street will host its annual Holiday Fashion Show on Friday, Nov. 22, to benefit KTHO.
Tickets go on sale Sunday, Dec. 1, at Chase Street Market on Main Street. A limited number of tickets will be available for $40 each. New this year, tables for 10 can be reserved for $500, by calling Joan Turley at 603-236-2795.
Keep the Heat On is organized and sponsored by the Plymouth Area Democrats, who partner with PACC. KTHO and the fuel assistance it helps provide are nonpartisan.
For more information, visit the KTHO Facebook page, facebook.com/KeepTheHeatOn, or contact Martha Richards, 603-536-2279, maplerichards@gmail.com.
