PLYMOUTH — The Pemigewasset Choral Society will be performing its holiday concert “Snow Angel” for an indoor audience for the first time since December 2019. Returning to its traditional New Hampshire venues in Gilford, Franklin and Plymouth has been highly anticipated by the chorus and their enthusiastic audiences. Music Director Will Gunn has programmed a concert of both familiar and new seasonal works, highlighted by composer Sarah Quartel’s “Snow Angel.”
“We dedicate our performances to the “angels” who have made it possible for us to sing together again — doctors, nurses, and scientists who have made incredible advancements in the last 18 months to allow us to rehearse safely. So It seems fitting to center our concert program around angels,” said Gunn. Sarah Quartel’s cantata with solo cello tells the story of three angels who speak to the innocence and faith of children, rooted in the comfort from the angel’s protection.
“Even though we have been rehearsing and will be performing in masks, I think it is completely worth it!” said Gunn. “The joy of being able to sing together again — even masked — has meant so much to all of our chorus members.” This sentiment is expressed in the fifth movement of “Snow Angel” — “Even though the snow may blow, there’s not a wind can stop my music.”
All three concerts allow admission by donation, and each venue requires masks and vaccinations.
Thursday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. — Gilford Community Church, 19 Potter Hill Rd., Gilford.
Friday, Dec.3 at 7:30 p.m. — St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church, 108 School St., Franklin
Sunday, Dec. 5 at 3 p.m. — Plymouth State University, Silver Center, 17 High St., Plymouth.
For more information visit pemichoral.org.
