TUFTONBORO — The Annual Holiday Bazaar is happening Nov. 3 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Tuftonboro Central School. Hosted by the Tuftonboro Central School Parent Teacher Counselor Organization, the event will offer handmade crafts, clothing, decor, and other vendors. There will also be a luncheon and a bake sale.
Holiday Bazaar at Tuftonboro Central School set for Nov. 3
To reserve a table, contact Jessica Reed at jessicamurrayreed@gmail.com or 603-387-1287.
