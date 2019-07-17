GILFORD — Hokuto Taiko Dojo will perform the traditional art of Japanese drumming at Gilford Public Library from 6-7 p.m. on July 22. Japanese drumming is a expressive form from Japanese culture. Hokuto Taiko Dojo, translated as Northeast Drumming School, was founded by Jason Seymore to bring Japanese drumming to New Hampshire to enrich communities in the Lakes Region through cultural immersion. This program is free and open to the public. It is sponsored by the Friends of the Gilford Public Library. Contact library@gilfordlibrary.org, call 603-524-6042, or text 603-367-0264 with any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.