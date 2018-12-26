WOLFEBORO — The Kingswood Girls' Varsity Ice Hockey team is sponsoring a vendor bingo night, to take place on Friday, Jan. 4, at 6 p.m. in the cafeteria of Kingswood Regional High School.
Vendor bingo is played the same way as traditional bingo, but the prizes are from various vendors who have donated a product. Vendors signed up for the event include 31 Bags, Tupperware, Glam Candy and Pampered Chef, who will also have their products on display for purchase.
There will be a minimum of 10 bingo games, along with a 50-50 raffle, prize raffles and food available for purchase.
Kingswood is located at 396 S. Main St., Wolfeboro. All proceeds will benefit the girls' ice hockey team, a self-funded athletic program.
The Lady Knights' next home game will be against Bedford High School on Jan. 15, with a 7 p.m. puck drop at Pop Whalen Ice & Arts Arena, 390 Pine Hill Road, Wolfeboro.
