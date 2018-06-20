BELMONT — The Town of Belmont is inviting area residents and visitors to stop by the Tioga Pavilion on Mill Street on Saturday, June 23, and chat with folks about their hobby or fun activity. Olivia will demonstrate how to twist balloons into animals and other shapes. Kathy will show how she spins her own unique yarn for multiple knitting projects. Art will relate how to get into woodworking, not only to make items for special gifts for family, but to also make some extra cash selling at crafts fairs. Representatives from area civic and sports clubs have also been invited to share their enthusiasm about finding people with common interests and the friendships that are formed.
Demonstrations will be ongoing from 2 to 5 p.m. Free line dancing lessons will be offered at 3 p.m. The Bail Jumpers will play classic country and country rock from 6 to 8 p.m.
If you have a unique hobby and would be willing to share it with others, call Gretta Olson-Wilder, Town of Belmont Special Events coordinator, at 603-998-3525.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.