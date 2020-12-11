HK Powersports and the Whalley family donated $10,000 to Easterseals NH just in time for the holidays. Members of the Easterseals NH, HK Powersports, and Land & Lake Poker Run committee were on hand to celebrate receiving this important gift to support the thousands of clients served by Easterseals NH core programs.
The donation is in honor of the annual Poker Run, an event where participants cruise to different checkpoints around Lake Winnipesaukee collecting cards to create a poker hand with the final destination at the NASWA Resort NazBar & Grill. Participants enjoy a delicious buffet, music, raffles, fun activities, and beach games for everyone. This family-friendly event benefits Easterseals NH programs for people of all ages with disabilities or special needs, and the event committee hopes to celebrate a version of this popular lake event for its 20th anniversary this summer.
"In this difficult year we are having, my family and I wanted to do something for Easterseals,” said Lisa Whalley. “Without the Poker Run and other big events, we know that raising money has been difficult. We hope this donation can make a difference. We are looking forward to the 20th Anniversary Land & Lake Poker Run for next year, and are excited to be supporting that event again!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.