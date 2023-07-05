LACONIA — Presented by HK Powersports, registration is open for the 22nd annual HK Powersports Land & Lake Poker Run on Saturday, July 8, to benefit Easterseals NH. This year's event has an all new Buccaneer Bash Pirate Themed Poker Run. Participants can travel by boat, car or motorcycle to different checkpoints on and around Lake Winnipesaukee to collect sealed playing cards and bring them to NazBar and Grill at The NASWA Resort, where they’ll receive their final card, reveal their hand and close out the day there with:
• A full hot buffet featuring many great eats
• A family-friendly “Buccaneer Bash” beach party
• Prizes for best “pirate ship,” best land “pirate ship” and best-dressed pirate crews
• Music and other stage entertainment
• Games with prizes for all age groups and abilities
• Interactive crowd activities for promotional items
• 50/50 raffle and action-packed live auction at close of day
• Grand prize raffle with chance to win a Sea Doo
Event proceeds from the 22nd Annual HK Powersports Land & Lake Poker Run benefit Easterseals NH, a leader in social services for individuals with disabilities and those underserved by traditional programs. Easterseals NH core programs provide opportunities and access for 19,000 people of all abilities. Easterseals NH offers a lifetime of care, with early intervention services setting the stage for success in school and life, youth-based programs to help ease the transition of adulthood, vocational and community-based programs that instill a sense of purpose, and compassionate care for senior adults to age at home with dignity.
Saturday, July 8 schedule:
9 a.m. — Registration begins at all checkpoints
10:30 a.m. — Start
1 p.m. — Party at Nazbar and Grill at The NASWA Resort begins
1:30 p.m. — Checkpoints close
2:30 p.m. — Stage program of the live auction (Taylor Swift autographed guitar, seven-night Bahamas Cruise, private villa in Bali, golf getaway in St. Andrews, Red Sox Experience for four, Ferrari Racing Experience in Las Vegas, and more), awards for best poker hand including cash prizes, and more.
