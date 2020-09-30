GILFORD — As the first primary each election, the New Hampshire primary has a long and storied history. From individual events to setting trends, there are plenty of historical landmarks. The Gilford Public Library will welcome John Gfroerer to walk through some of the more momentous occasions in primary history, in a joint program sponsored by New Hampshire Humanities and the Thompson-Ames Historical Society. Accompanied by clips from the documentary 'The Premier Primary, Gfroerer will answer questions and promote discussion. Sign up for limited in-person space for the Oct. 1 program, 6:30-7:30 p.m., or join on Zoom. Call 603-524-6042, text 603-367-0264, email library@gilfordlibrary.org, visit gilfordlibrary.org, and follow the library on social media for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.