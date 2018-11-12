LACONIA — Warren Bailey will share the story and history of the Greater Lakes Region Children's Auction Monday, Nov. 19, at 6:30 p.m. in Taylor Community’s Woodside Building. This free event is open to the public.
In 1982, Bailey, a WLNH radio host, responded to the needs of Lakes Region Children and their families by creating a two-day fundraising broadcast from the WLNH van in front of the Laconia YMCA. They raised $2,100 and collected a number of items for the Citizen Santa Fund.
Over the next 15 years, WLNH worked to grow this event into a multi-day radio auction. Through the generosity of several different proprietors, the auction found a home each year in storefronts throughout downtown Laconia. Under WLNH’s direction, many people became involved in the event, now known as the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction.
For more information, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-524-5600.
