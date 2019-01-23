LACONIA — Gunstock, previously known as Belknap Mountain Recreation Area, celebrated its 80th anniversary in 2017. Gunstock is one of the oldest mountain resorts, not only in New England, but in the United States as well.
Thursday, Jan. 31, at 6:30 p.m. in Taylor Community’s Woodside Building, Gunstock General Manager Greg Goddard will share the history of the resort.
For more information, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-524-5600.
