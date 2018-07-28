MEREDITH — The Meredith Historical Society will present “The History of Bear Island from Farmers to Vacationers.” The program will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 7, at the Meredith Community Center, 1 Circle Drive. Refreshments will be available at 6:30 p.m. The program will begin promptly at 7 p.m.
John Hopper, Ph.D. will present the story of the ebbs and flows of the island’s history and its close connections to Meredith and the Lakes Region. Based on in-depth original research into real estate deeds, proprietor minutes, town tax records, newspapers, genealogical information and other historical sources, John has authored a recently published book, The History of Bear Island. His research is enriched by a family connection to Bear Island, having spent at least part of every summer of his life on the island.
“We are so fortunate to have John present his work as part of the Society’s 250th Anniversary Program Series,” Meredith Historical Society President Thorndike said. Meredith Village Savings Bank sponsors the 250th Anniversary Program Series.
On Tuesday, Sept. 4, Steve Taylor, former New Hampshire Commissioner of Agriculture, and John Moulton, owner of Moulton Farm, will present a program entitled “The Changing Role of Agriculture in Meredith’s History.”
All of the Meredith’s 250th Anniversary Program Series presentations will be held at the Meredith Community Center.
The remaining program schedule and information about the Meredith Historical Society is available at www.mhsweb.org or on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.