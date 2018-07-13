ALTON — On July 17, area residents and visitors will have the chance to travel back in time to visit the Bay View Pavilion and the Oak Birch Inn during the era of the Big Bands. The Alton Historical Society will host a talk by John Whitney, Jr. and Walter Young, Jr. Whitney's family owned and operated the Pavilion, while Young's family owned and operated the Oak Birch Inn.
The Pavilion was popular not only for music and dancing, but also for roller skating. The Oak Birch Inn was a popular hostelry and also featured a small movie theater that screened the popular movies of the time.
The presentation will be given in the Gilman Library's Agnes Thompson Conference Room at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 17.
