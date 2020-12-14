MEREDITH — The Meredith Historical Society will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19 for its final day of operation this year. Despite Covid-19 forcing cancelation of the monthly Speakers Series at the Community Center, the Farm Museum remaining unopened, and the Main Street Museum open only a few days since August, this has been a surprisingly positive year. An energized board of directors has creatively launched a 5-year plan to rejuvenate the building and transform exhibits. Sidewalk sales of books and giftware as well as controlled visits to the indoor displays have sustained the organization’s visibility.
On Saturday all products will be priced at a 30% discount. Additionally, Saturday will be the last opportunity to purchase a raffle ticket before the 2:30 p.m. drawing. A basketful of locally made items worth over $200 will be awarded to the lucky winner to keep or give as Christmas gifts.
The building will be available during the winter for visitors to do research or take a tour of the premises. Volunteers are also welcome to help in diverse types of projects. For more information call 279-1190.
