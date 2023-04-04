MEREDITH — This year the first floor of Meredith Historical Society’s Main Street museum will display not only items from the town’s early settlement, but also a light-hearted remembrance of 1970s — The Age of Aquarius in Meredith — and you can be part of the celebration. Is there a photo of you wearing Go-Go boots, bell bottoms, or a tie-dye T-shirt in the '70s? Maybe there is a picture of your parents or grandparents dressed as Sgt. Pepper from the era when almost everyone had long hair and men sported droopy mustaches. They could join the “Rogues’ Gallery” at the Meredith Historical Society.
Simply use your phone to scan your treasured photo, and send to meredithhistoricalsocietynh.org. The phone should be set to at least one MB. Let the society know if you want to be identified with the photo and any helpful information such as location, date, etc. Or meet the society at the 45 Main St. museum and they will make a duplicate as you wait. Call 603-279-2275 to arrange a visit.
In addition, Annie and the Orphans, one of the most recognized local bands for the last 60 years will also be remembered. From the Memorial Day weekend through fall, memorabilia of local legend Anatole (Annie) Paquette’s musical career will be displayed in the Historical Society’s window. Both exhibits will be entertaining and distinct contrasts to the new second-floor display of 1890s clothing worn by residents living on Bear Island at the beginning of the vacation era in the Lakes Region. Your participation is encouraged.
