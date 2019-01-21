CONCORD — The international exhibit “Poles Saving Jews During the German Occupation, 1939-1945” is on view weekdays at the New Hampshire State Library through Jan. 25.
The Association of Catholic Journalists of Poland produced the exhibit, which includes 18 panels of archival photographs with text in English and Polish.
The Polish American Congress of New Hampshire worked to bring the exhibit to the Granite State. It has already been on display in Chicago and New York.
There is no charge to view the exhibit “Poles Saving Jews During the German Occupation, 1939-1945” during the State Library’s regular hours, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
