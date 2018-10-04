ANDOVER — The Andover Historical Society, with a grant from New Hampshire Humanities, will sponsor a Humanities to Go program presented by storyteller Jo Radner, titled "Wit and Wisdom: Humor in 19th Century New England."
Open to the public at no charge, the program will take place on Thursday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. in the Highland Lake Grange Hall, 7 Chase Hill Road, East Andover.
In the decades before and after the Civil War, New Englanders created neighborhood events to improve their minds. Male and female community members composed and read aloud homegrown, handwritten literary “newspapers” full of keen verbal wit. Sometimes serious, sometimes sentimental, but mostly very funny, the “newspapers” were common in villages across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, and revealed the hopes, fears, humor, and surprisingly daring behavior of our forebears.
Radner will share excerpts from her forthcoming book about those “newspapers,” and especially material that was written in Andover.
According to Radner, East Andover was the source of one of the most important sets of documents for her research: “The Kearsarge Fountain,” a handwritten newspaper of which nine issues have survived (at the New Hampshire Historical Society in Concord). They were written between February 1848 and March 1850. The contents were written by local people, and the papers were edited by George E. Emery, William A. Bachelder, and Mary E. Bachelder (who later married George Emery), and were evidently kept in the Emerys' Andover household.
The contents of the “Kearsarge Fountain” are wide-ranging, including tongue-in-cheek parodies, sarcastic analyses of the folly of the Gold Rush, and of the modern passion for inventions, arguments for and against bachelorhood, and sincere poetry about the local neighborhood.
Radner received a Ph.D. from Harvard University and, before returning to her family home in western Maine as a freelance storyteller and oral historian, she spent 31 years as professor at American University in Washington, D.C., teaching literature, folklore, American studies, Celtic studies, and storytelling. She has published books and articles in all those fields, and is now writing a book titled “Performing the Paper: Rural Self-improvement in Northern New England,” about the 19th-century village tradition of creating and performing handwritten literary newspapers. She is past president of the American Folklore Society and the National Storytelling Network.
Refreshments will follow the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.