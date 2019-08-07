HILL — The Hill Historical Society has announced a series of events in August and September, with the first taking place this Saturday, Aug. 10.
Saturday's event at the Town Meeting House between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. will feature items in the archives and a self-guided wall panel display that includes the village's move from the old town to higher ground to allow for the construction of the Franklin Falls Dam, a federal flood control project.
Ahead of the next event, on Saturday, Sept. 13, books and guides to the old village will be available at the Town Clerk's Office, online at hillhistoricalsociety.com, and at the Town Meeting House, as well as in Old Hill Village, in conjunction with the state's anticipated opening of the road to motor vehicles. Access to Old Hill Village will be on Back Road from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.