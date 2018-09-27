BELMONT — Winnisquam Scenic Trail will be the next scheduled hike in the Gilford Parks and Recreation Department adult fall hiking series on Tuesday, Oct. 2.
Each hike starts with the group meeting at 9 a.m. in the Gilford Town Hall lobby. RSVPs are required at least one day in advance of each trip.
For more information or to RSVP, call 603-527-4722.
