MEREDITH — In honor of Lake Appreciation Month in July, Hermit Woods Winery and Deli shows their appreciation for Lake Winnipesaukee through sales of their Winnipesaukee Rose. At a recent special event, Bob Manley, Hermit Woods Co-founder, presented Pat Tarpey, executive director of the Lake Winnipesaukee Association, with a check for $1,369, which represents funds generated from sales of Winnipesaukee Rose this year. Since the creation of the wine in 2017, sales have generated over $8,600 in donations to the association. Not only does Lake Winnipesaukee Association benefit financially, but each bottle also tells the story behind the development of the wine, raising awareness about the work of the association and the importance of a clean and healthy lake.
Manley said, “Hermit Woods is delighted to continue to be able to support our friends at the Lake Winnipesaukee Association and the work they do to keep our lakes clean. Our Winnipesaukee Rose has become a best seller, which is good for us, but also good for the lake. You too can support our effort with every purchase of our Winnipesaukee Rose available in the winery, at New Hampshire Liquor & Wine Outlets and other select locations around New Hampshire.”
Tarpey said, “Winnipesaukee enjoys good water quality today, but is under threat from stormwater runoff, nutrient loading, invasive plant and animal species, and more. We have been leading the effort to address these threats and the contaminants that stress the lake’s ecosystem and degrade its water quality, but it’s a large lake and a large job, which is why we are so very grateful to Hermit Woods Winery for their continued support and commitment to our lake protection programs. As a local business, they understand that clean water is not only vital in producing their product, but a clean lake is vital to the local economy. We are working to ensure that the lake stays clean, clear, and healthy for all concerned, not only today, but also for many generations to come.”
To learn more about Lake Winnipesaukee Association, visit www.winnipesaukee.org.
Hermit Woods Winery and Deli was recently recognized by 'O, The Oprah Magazine' in the June 2019 issue as the one place in New Hampshire not to be missed on a summer visit. The winery was also included in the 2017 Food & Wine guide as one of the 500 best wineries in the U.S., and their Petite Blue was selected by Ray Isle, wine editor for 'Food & Wine,' as his favorite craft beverage in New Hampshire.
Visit www.hermitwoods.com to learn more about the winery.
