ASHLAND — The Pemi-Baker Beginner Bee School will be held at the American Legion Post 15 at 37 Main Street in Ashland on Saturdays, Jan. 29, Feb. 5, 12, and 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Participants will learn about honeybees, pollinators and the art of beekeeping.
Gerard Godville, with more than 20 years experience in keeping bees, will teach the class with the help of club members and guest speakers. He and his wife, Mary-Ellen Godville, have been coordinating the school since its inception in 2010.
Bees are an essential pollinator for flower and vegetable gardens as well as commercial crops. Hobbyists benefit from their honey, their wax and the joy of working with the industrious creatures.
“One of the greatest benefits I have from keeping bees is just being outside and working with nature,” Gerard Godville said. “Watching the activity in and around the hives is fascinating. There are no wasted movements or jobs. It’s quite calming, really.”
To be discussed at the school are bee biology, equipment and supplies, hive components, how to buy and install honeybees, hive management, products from the hive, pests and diseases and protecting hives from bears.
The course is designed to take someone with no knowledge of beekeeping to be able to successfully keep a hive. A list of mentors who can be called for assistance is also provided.
Those who take the course become members of the Pemi-Baker Beekeepers Association, a club with monthly meetings. The non-profit organization has 100 members from the Lakes Region, the North Country and throughout the Northeast.
Registration deadline is Thursday, Jan. 20 and the cost includes a study guide, “'Beekeeping for Dummies,” and one year membership to the club. There will be an additional fee for one additional family member.
Leaders of the school are closely monitoring the pandemic. If a determination is made that safety would be a problem, a cancellation would be made and a refund provided.
Registration forms and payment details at www.pemibakerba.org/bee-school.
For more information call 603-968-7992 or email to megrg74@yahoo.com.
