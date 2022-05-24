GILFORD — Henry Homeyer, the Gardening Guy and a favorite guest of the library, will be returning for two gardening lectures in the month of June. Join Henry on Wednesday, June 1 for "Tips for Growing Vegetables" and on Wednesday, June 29 for "Tips for Growing Flowers."
Henry visited last year and is a gardening expert with a large breadth of knowledge to help you in all aspects of your gardening and backyard projects. Both lectures will be at 3 p.m. in the meeting room. Call the library at 603-524-6042 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.