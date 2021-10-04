GILFORD — The Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction needs your help to collect items early for this year’s Auction — the 40th anniversary of raising money to help local children in need. The Children's Auction is working hard to collect new, unused items now. They have partnered with MI-BOX Moving and Mobile Storage and Meredith Village Savings Bank to hold two upcoming collection days at MVSB in Gilford and all the MVSB branches: Friday, Oct. 8, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dropping new, unused and unwrapped items for the Children’s Auction is easy.
Just drive up to MVSB in Gilford or any MVSB from now through Oct. 8, fill out a simple form, leave your item with the volunteers or MVSB employee, and you’re done.
Need ideas on what to donate? These items bring the best bids: gift cards, electronics tools, toys, sporting goods, household items.
Many thanks to MI-BOX Moving and Mobile Storage and Meredith Village Savings Bank for making these special collection days possible. Questions? Visit childrensauction.com or call 603-527-0999. Mark your calendar for the 2021 Children’s Auction: Dec. 7-10.
