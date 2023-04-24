The Alton conservation commission is seeking a few volunteers to help out with the care of the town’s trails on the Alton Town Forest on Avery Hill Road and around Gilman Pond in East Alton, by walking the trails once a month. If you are interested in helping out contact the commission at 603-875-2164, or email conservation@alton.nh.gov(Courtesy photo)
ALTON — Everyone remembers the rush to get outdoors two and three springs ago, with many of us already having covered quite a few miles by the time Earth Day rolled around. Apparently the enthusiasm for hiking in Alton hasn’t let up, and the local trails are once again seeing a lot of use, which means that the trails continue to need some attention and care.
The Alton conservation commission would like to invite a few volunteers to help out with the care of the town’s trails on the Alton Town Forest on Avery Hill Road and around Gilman Pond in East Alton. Any person, any group or family that is willing to walk the trails of their choice at least once a month during the hiking season, is welcome get in touch to help out. All that is required is that you walk the trail, clear any brush or small blow downs, look for potential erosion problems, make sure that the trail markers are in good shape, and let the commission know of any larger problems that need to be addressed.
If you are interested in helping out with either property, contact the commission at 603-875-2164, or email conservation@alton.nh.gov and you will be introduced to the trails.
