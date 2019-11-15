LACONIA — The Irwin Automotive Group is kicking off their 10th annual coat, hat, and glove drive. With the upcoming winter forecasted to be colder than usual, Irwin wants to make sure all the youth in the community have a warm coat. Right now, one in six people are struggling to meet basic needs. Some families have to choose between eating a meal or purchasing a warm coat for a family member.
The Salvation Army Coat Distribution Program strives to ensure that every child in the community has a coat, so families do not have to make this choice. This program depends on volunteers willing to donate time and resources.
Donate gently-worn coats, hats and gloves at any Irwin Automotive Group location including Irwin Toyota, Irwin Ford Lincoln, and Irwin Hyundai, now Dec. 18.
