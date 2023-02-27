GILFORD — During Lent, First United Methodist Church - Gilford members are collecting materials to assemble cleaning buckets. Items (below) comprise the completed cleaning buckets help those affected by floods, hurricanes and other catastrophes to begin the overwhelming job of clean-up. United Methodist Committee on Relief distributes the buckets and the need is particularly great after recent hurricanes. Anyone in the community may collect materials or make a onetime donation.
The cleaning buckets are five-gallon round buckets with a lid that contain 16 specific items such as 32–64 oz. bottle liquid laundry detergent and 4–8 oz. pump spray air freshener (see list below). Lakes Region residents can help by purchasing any or all of the specific items to complete a bucket or by providing monetary donations.
Material donations can be left on the bench inside the church back door to the office, between Feb. 22 to April 8, 9 a.m. to noon, on Monday through Thursday. If you would like to donate money, for instance $1 per day through Lent, put in envelope marked “Lenten Giving for UMCOR Kits” and mail to the church at 18 Wesley Way, Gilford, NH 03249.
At the end of April, volunteers at the church will pack the buckets with the donated items and deliver the completed buckets to UMCOR.
For further information about donating or volunteering, call the church at 603-524-3289 between 9 a.m. and noon, Monday through Thursday. Visit nhhope.org/events.
List of cleaning bucket materials
Items to complete a cleaning bucket are below. When complete, do not secure the lid.
1. One five-gallon round bucket with lid (14.35” h x 12.19” w x 12.19” d)
• No screw lids
• May have been used, but must be free from all residual product
2. One 32–64 oz. bottle liquid laundry detergent
3. One 16–40 oz. bottle liquid concentrate household cleaner — no spray cleaners
4. One 16–34 oz. bottle liquid dish soap
5. One 4–8 oz. pump spray air freshener
6. One 6–14 oz. pump spray insect repellant (pack of 10–20 wipes also acceptable) — pump spray bottles must have protective covers
7. One scrub brush — with or without handle
8. 18 re-usable cleaning wipes — no terrycloth, microfiber or paper towels
9. Five scouring pads — no stainless steel or pads with soap in them
10. 36–50 clothespins
11. One 50–100 ft. clothesline (cotton or plastic line)
12. One roll of 24 heavy-duty trash bags (33-to-45-gallon sizes) — remove from packaging
13. Five N95 or KN95 particulate respirator dust masks (1–3 mm thickness)
• No surgical masks
14. Two pair of kitchen gloves — durable for multiple uses and remove from packaging
15. One pair of work gloves — cotton with leather palm or all leather
