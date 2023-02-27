GILFORD — During Lent, First United Methodist Church - Gilford members are collecting materials to assemble cleaning buckets. Items (below) comprise the completed cleaning buckets help those affected by floods, hurricanes and other catastrophes to begin the overwhelming job of clean-up. United Methodist Committee on Relief distributes the buckets and the need is particularly great after recent hurricanes. Anyone in the community may collect materials or make a onetime donation.

The cleaning buckets are five-gallon round buckets with a lid that contain 16 specific items such as 32–64 oz. bottle liquid laundry detergent and 4–8 oz. pump spray air freshener (see list below). Lakes Region residents can help by purchasing any or all of the specific items to complete a bucket or by providing monetary donations.

