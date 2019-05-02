CANTERBURY — The Heifer Parade and Opening Day will be celebrated on Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Canterbury Shaker Village.
Parade activities begin at 10 a.m. and include maypole dancing, outdoor barn dancing, make-your-own head wreaths and May cards.
In honor of Canterbury Shaker Village's 50th anniversary as an incorporated museum, a maple sapling will be planted in Meeting House Lane at 1:30 p.m.
Self-guided exhibits will open, and guided tours will be available for $10 per person at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
On Saturday, May 11, Canterbury Shaker Village will play host to the 12th annual XC 5k, in which participants may choose to run or walk the course on the its nearly 700 acres of fields, woods, pastures, and millponds. Prizes and complimentary refreshments will be provided at the completion of the race.
The event is the fourth race in the Northeast Delta Dental Capital Area Race Series (CARS).
To learn more about either event, visit shakers.org.
