HEBRON — The Hebron Gazebo Program is excited to announce the 2022 schedule. All concerts start at 6 p.m. on Saturdays. The concert season starts off on Saturday, June 25 with the return to Hebron of Studio Two, a Beatles tribute band, with the BBQ by the Hebron Village Store and desserts by the Hebron Library.
The next concert on July 9 brings back the Michael Vincent Band playing their awesome rock and roll with some blues and original songs mixed in. The Hebron Village Store will be doing the BBQ that night.
Bob Pratte Band playing rock on July 16 and the BBQ will be by the Hebron Village Store.
No Limitz are back as performers on Aug. 6 with the Hebron Village Store doing the BBQ.
Family Fun Day on Aug. 13 will commence at 11 a.m. with the Hebron Conservation Commission hike. At 2 p.m. that there are many events going on: the Hebron Library book sale, Hebron Church corn hole game and dunking booth for kids (call Alison at 603-744-6033 for details), a Bocce tournament (contact David at 744-2634 for details) and also at that time bring your dessert entries to the Church for the dessert contest. There will also be a Unique Vintage Car Show on the Common from 2-4 p.m. and a Hebron Fire Department Equipment Exhibition. At 5 p.m. Jim Tyrrell will be returning to play folk, rock , and also some of his own compositions. The BBQ will begin at 5 p.m. as well and it will be done by the Hebron Fire Department. At 7 p.m. Blues Brothers the Next Generation take the stage and at around 8:45 p.m. (dusk) there will be a Hell's Gate Fireworks Display. Wearing face masks are optional and keep social distancing.
Hebron Gazebo Programs are sponsored by the taxpayers of Hebron, Hebron Village Store, D. Merrill, and individual donations. Free popcorn thanks to Bill White.
