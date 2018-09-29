MEREDITH — The Vynn Gallery will open a new show on Oct. 6, 'Heavy Metal, Beautiful Metal.'
The show features artist Betty Mitchell, with paintings of steel bridge girders, cog and wheel designs, and tools along with rusted machine parts. Many of the paintings are abstract, but are also representative.
Mitchell finds much beauty in the symmetry, purpose and function of the metal. “I first became interested in paintings related to metal structures and machines after coming across the painter Earl Killeen’s work, he inspired me to look at a very different subject and this painting series is the result. Following his path and with the support and class lessons with Carole Halsey Keller at Bleu Waves Gallery I completed the paintings in the show. In the painting of these cold, hard metal machines and objects a transformation can be made into soft subjects with warm color tones. There is some beauty in every machine and most make striking paintings.”
On Tuesday, Oct. 9 the gallery will host a reception to meet the artist from 4-7 p.m. The show will run from Oct. 6-21. The Vynn Art Gallery is at 30 Main St., Suite A.
