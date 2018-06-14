LACONIA — Pianist Heather Pierson will perform at Pitman's Freight Room in Laconia as part of their Thursday Night Jazz Series on June 28 at 8 p.m.
Based in the Mount Washington Valley, Pierson is a singer/songwriter, classically trained jazz pianist, and performer. Known for her virtuosity and ease at the piano and her bell-tone vocals, she returns to Pitman’s — where she performs her very popular Charlie Brown Christmas show every December — for an intimate duo show with bassist Shawn Nadeau. They will present an evening of Pierson’s original jazz and blues selections, as well as familiar and not-so-familiar covers.
Pitman’s Freight Room is located at 94 New Salem St. in Laconia. Admission is $20, and the venue is BYOB. For more information, call 603-527-0043 or visit www.heatherpierson.com.
