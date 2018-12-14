MEREDITH — The Heart and Hands Thrift Shop recently gave a grant to the Greater Meredith Program Career Partnership Program. An award-winning program, the Greater Meredith Program Career Partnership Program is a private partnership between the GMP and the Inter-Lakes School District, providing students the opportunity to explore future careers through job shadowing and internships.
The Heart and Hands Thrift Shop, operated by local Meredith churches St. Charles, Trinity Church and the First Congregational Church, has supported many programs at the Inter-Lakes schools and for other organizations. It has donated over $120,000 to the community.
Chris Kelly, chair of the Greater Meredith Program Career Partnership Program, thanked the Heart and Hands Board for this recent grant and voiced his deep appreciation for their support of the Career Partnership Program.
For more information about the Greater Meredith Program, call 603-279-9015, email gmp@greatermeredithprogram.com, or visit www.greatermeredithprogram.com.
