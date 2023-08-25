Heats and Hands

From left, store coordinators Sharon Engel, Lisa Stevenson (2016-2023) and treasurer Tom Witham at the Heart and Hands Gala dinner, celebrating $500K of local grants. (Courtesy photo/Will Cabell)

MEREDITH — Over 40 Heart and Hands volunteers and board members gathered for a gala dinner at Hart’s Turkey Farm recently. The event marked the more than $500,000 the Thrift Store has donated to 132 worthy Lakes Region charities in its seven years at the Maple Street venue in Meredith.

It acknowledged the hard work and dedication of the dozens of volunteers who have worked sorting, testing, repairing, decorating, stocking and recycling thousands of items at prices affordable to anyone. The event also celebrates Sharon Engels, the new store coordinator since June, who brings a spirited energy to the work and comradery of the volunteers.

