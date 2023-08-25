MEREDITH — Over 40 Heart and Hands volunteers and board members gathered for a gala dinner at Hart’s Turkey Farm recently. The event marked the more than $500,000 the Thrift Store has donated to 132 worthy Lakes Region charities in its seven years at the Maple Street venue in Meredith.
It acknowledged the hard work and dedication of the dozens of volunteers who have worked sorting, testing, repairing, decorating, stocking and recycling thousands of items at prices affordable to anyone. The event also celebrates Sharon Engels, the new store coordinator since June, who brings a spirited energy to the work and comradery of the volunteers.
The shop opened after Rev. Robin Soller of Trinity Episcopal Church encouraged a small group of people from three area churches to develop the idea of opening a charity thrift shop in Meredith. In less than a year, the doors of Heart & Hands opened, August 2016.
Inviting St. Charles Catholic Church and the First Congregational Church to join forces with Trinity Episcopal has made the shop a true community effort. The three churches receive no money from Heart & Hands, and the shop is run by a manager and the board of directors (from the churches).
As this goes to press, Heart and Hands has also passed the $1 million mark in sales since it opened. Heart and Hands encourages nonprofit organizations with projects or social needs to come in and pick up an application, or call the shop at 603-279-1410 if you have questions. Grant applications are reviewed monthly and generally awarded to an organization only once per year.
The shop is located at 8 Maple St., and is open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The public is invited to drop off gently-used items, browse the shop and look for a bargain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.