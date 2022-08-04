HealthFirst Family Care Center’s two sites based in Laconia and Franklin will join other community health centers in celebrating National Health Center Week, Aug. 7-13. National Health Center Week recognizes the work of health centers nationwide and the health care teams working to keep their communities healthy and safe.
Community health centers provide preventive and primary care services to almost 30 million people, 93,000 of which are in New Hampshire alone. We are committed to providing care to underserved community members and those who disproportionately suffer from chronic disease and lack access to affordable, quality care. While our approach is community-based and local, collectively we are a critical piece of the nation’s health care system and collaborate with hospitals, local and state governments, social, health and business organizations to improve health outcomes for people who are medically vulnerable.
