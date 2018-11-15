MOULTONBOROUGH — Affordable healthcare assister Beth Dyson of the White Mountain Community Health Center of Conway will be at the Moultonborough Public Library on Wednesday, Nov. 21, from 1-5 p.m., and again on Wednesday, Dec. 5, from 1-7:30 p.m., to provide one on one assistance for people who need to sign up for marketplace health insurance during the open enrollment period of Nov. 1-Dec. 15.
Dyson will also be at the Cook Library in Tamworth on Nov. 28 and Dec. 12, and is also available for appointments Monday through Friday at the White Mountain Health Center on Route 16 in Conway. Call 603-447-8900 to schedule an appointment, or for more information. The service is made possible by a grant from the New Hampshire Electric Coop Foundation.
