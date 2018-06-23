GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a “Harry Potter Magical Mystery Tour” science workshop for Kids ages 6-11 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on August 13 and 14. The event will be conducted by Sciensational Workshops for Kids.
Participants will join in the escapades of Harry and his friends, including playing quidditch, making an edible wand and brewing some fantastic potions to drink. Kids are invited to create and watch some amazing chemical reactions, make a mirage appear, make cool crystals, experiment with colored magic sand and see a mysterious glowing ball.
Registration is taking place at the Gilford Parks and Recreation Office and forms are also available online at www.gilfordrec.com.
The cost is $140 per participant.
For more information, call 603-527-4722.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.