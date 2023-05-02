Harold Lloyd stars in "Girl Shy" (1924), a silent romantic comedy being screened with live music on Wednesday, May 10, at 6:30 p.m., at the Flying Monkey Moviehouse and Performance Center in Plymouth. (Courtesy photo)
PLYMOUTH — It's a candidate for Hollywood's first-ever "rom-com": a silent film comedy that pioneered an enduring cinematic genre.
It's "Girl Shy," a frenetic get-me-to-the-church-on-time Harold Lloyd comedy classic, to be screened on Wednesday, May 10, at 6:30 p.m., at the Flying Monkey Moviehouse and Performance Center.
A live musical score for the movie will be performed by Jeff Rapsis, a New Hampshire-based silent film accompanist.
"Girl Shy" (1924) stars Lloyd as a timid young man from a small town who pens a book about imaginary female conquests.
Trouble begins when the bashful young man falls in love for real, and then must rescue his beloved from marrying the wrong man in the big city.
His dilemma prompts a race to the altar that stands as one of the great chases in cinema. The sequence was so successful that MGM used it as a model for the famous chariot race in the original silent film version of "Ben Hur" (1925).
Flying Monkey Moviehouse and Performance Center is at 39 Main St. Tickets are available at the door or online at flyingmonkeynh.com. For more information, call 603-536-2551.
