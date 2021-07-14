GILFORD — The Harmon family and friends will host a special summer event, the 7th annual Jenni’s Ride Around the Lakes charity motorcycle ride. The fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday, July 31. The ride benefits a scholarship fund established 15 years ago in memory of Jenni Ann Harmon. The scholarship is awarded annually to a graduating senior in the Lakes Region entering nursing, pre-med or other medical service or fire prevention fields.
Jenni, a 2006 graduate of Gilford High School, passed away in an automobile accident in December 2006, while on her way to an EMT class in Gilmanton. “Jenni loved motorcycles from the start. She loved to ride and she really enjoyed summers in the Lakes Region," said her mom, Jane Harmon. "Each year, close to her birthday on July 31, Jenni would have a great party inviting friends and family to celebrate with her. So, we have been honoring her with this event on the weekend of her birthday the past six years.”
The ride will start at the Belknap County Sportsmen’s Club Association Clubhouse, 182 Lily Pond Road. In person registration will be 8-10 a.m., with coffee and donuts. Bikes will depart at 10 a.m. for a 80-mile ride around the Lakes Region, ending back at the clubhouse for a barbecue and live music. The event also includes a raffle, silent auction, and games for the whole family. Registration is also available through Eventbrite or on Facebook.
The Jenni Ann Harmon Memorial Scholarship is one of over 260 distributed through the Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation. To contribute, visit lrscholarship.org, or mail a check to the Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation, P.O. Box 7312, Gilford, NH 03247, Attention: Jenni’s Ride.
