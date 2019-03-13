LACONIA — Happy Tails is holding a fundraiser until the end of April. The group is raising funds for improvements and expenses, including meshing on the fences, a water station, and ongoing park expenses. To make a donation, visit htdpnh.org.
LACONIA — Happy Tails is holding a fundraiser until the end of April. The group is raising funds for improvements and expenses, including meshing on the fences, a water station, and ongoing park expenses. To make a donation, visit htdpnh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.