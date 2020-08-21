MANCHESTER — Hannaford Supermarkets recently shared a $50,000 donation to support New Hampshire families in seeking basic needs during this period of economic hardship resulting from the novel coronavirus global health pandemic.
“The pandemic has resulted in a groundswell of new issues and struggles for families throughout our community, including health concerns, job loss, financial difficulties and decreased access to childcare and education for their children. Our lowest-income families have borne the brunt of this impact and need our help now more than ever,” said Hannaford Supermarkets President Mike Vail.
The donation includes $25,000 each to Southern New Hampshire Services and Community Action Program Belknap-Merrimack Counties, which will be used to increase access to healthcare, education and employment opportunities for approximately 1,000 families in southern and central New Hampshire. The donation is one part of an overall $250,000 commitment from Hannaford to help families in New England and New York adversely impacted by the pandemic.
“It is through partnerships like these that we are best able to have a positive impact for our most vulnerable residents and to support them in finding opportunity and overcoming economic adversity, which has been made even harder during these unpredictable times," said Community Action Program Belknap-Merrimack Counties Deputy Director Michael Tabory.
For more information about The Community Action Program Belknap-Merrimack Counties, visit BM-CAP.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.