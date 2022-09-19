Hannaford

Hannaford Supermarkets will return as the presenting sponsor for Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction to be held at the Belknap Marketplace on Tuesday through Friday, Dec. 6–9, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — Hannaford Supermarkets will return as the presenting sponsor for Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction, a fundraising event that provides grants to dozens of local nonprofit organizations to support programs focused on children in need and their families.

The auction will be held at the Belknap Marketplace on Tuesday through Friday, Dec. 6–9, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.