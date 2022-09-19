Hannaford Supermarkets will return as the presenting sponsor for Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction to be held at the Belknap Marketplace on Tuesday through Friday, Dec. 6–9, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Courtesy photo)
LACONIA — Hannaford Supermarkets will return as the presenting sponsor for Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction, a fundraising event that provides grants to dozens of local nonprofit organizations to support programs focused on children in need and their families.
The auction will be held at the Belknap Marketplace on Tuesday through Friday, Dec. 6–9, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Hannaford has been a loyal supporter of the auction for more than 20 years, donating funds, items, and employee volunteer hours, and this is the third year the organization is filling the critical role of presenting sponsor. “Community is so important to us,” said Sherri Stevens, manager of community relations for Hannaford Supermarkets. “We’re incredibly proud to stand with the many caring individuals and organizations across the Greater Lakes region who invest time, money, and talents to make this auction a success every year.”
“This is for the health of our children and the well-being of our communities today and into the future,” Stevens added. “The auction embodies the spirit of community. It has a long-lasting impact on those who benefit from the funds raised — and the people who take part in it as well.”
In addition to providing much-needed funding, Hannaford also offers support to the auction by providing volunteers. Larry Poliquin, store manager in Franklin, has been volunteering for the auction in various roles for roughly 30 years, as long as he has worked at Hannaford. He keeps Hannaford connected to the auction.
Poliquin serves on the Children’s Auction Board of Directors and its Disbursement Committee, which reviews all the applications from local nonprofit organizations hoping to receive funds and makes determinations. “We appreciate that Hannaford supports so many employees in giving back to the community,” Poliquin said. “That’s what keeps us strong.”
Jaimie Sousa, chair of the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction, praised Hannaford for its ongoing dedication and support. “We are very pleased to welcome Hannaford back as the auction’s 2022 presenting sponsor. The Hannaford team not only dedicates much needed funds to community organizations like the Children's Auction, but also encourages their employees to get involved. Their broad support demonstrates true dedication to the community, and we could not be more grateful for this continued partnership.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.