SCARBOROUGH, Maine — In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Hannaford Supermarkets is donating $750,000 to hunger relief and homeless outreach organizations throughout the Northeast.
Hannaford’s donation includes $550,000 committed to food banks in New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, New York and Massachusetts.
New Hampshire organizations will receive $150,000. This includes $100,000 in new donations and a $50,000 donation recently announced for the New Hampshire Food Bank, for a total of $110,000 for the New Hampshire Food Bank.
The Hannaford donation includes $300,000 in new funds, in addition to a recently announced $250,000 donation to the food banks. Hannaford is also giving $200,000 to organizations that work with people experiencing homelessness. The donation will be used to help create social distance among these individuals, while helping them meet basic needs.
“Every day, we are learning more about the impact of this virus and responding together as a community to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Hannaford President Mike Vail.
Other New Hampshire organizations receiving funds are the Families in Transition New Horizons Emergency Shelter and the Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter.
For additional information, visit Hannaford.com.
