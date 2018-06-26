LACONIA — This week's Hands Across the Table free weekly meal will be a picnic at Opechee Park. All are welcome! Participants will gather along North Main Street at the end of the Park at 4 p.m. and the meal will be served at 5 p.m. There are picnic tables but feel free to bring a chair or blanket. Bring your Frisbee, too! In case of rain the event will be cancelled.
