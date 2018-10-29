NEW HAMPTON — The exhibit "Art of Handcrafted Furniture" will be in New Hampton School’s Galletly Gallery from Nov. 1 through Dec. 13, with a reception for the artists on Friday, Nov. 2, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
The Art of Handcrafted Furniture celebrates the work of six artisans who work in wood.
Greg Brown specializes in custom woodworking. A carver by trade, he provides a wide variety of carvings for patrons, architects and other woodworkers to be implemented in their work. "Along with being versatile in a variety of styles, I also create my own signature style of functional sculpture that breaths a sense of motion and my love for flowing water and vegetation in nature," said Brown. He is a member of the New Hampshire Furniture Masters, has shown and won awards throughout New England, and writes for several publications.
Owain Harris described his process, "I use solid wood as well as natural and dyed veneers to create a sense of drama that is punctuated with playful whimsey. I enjoy experimenting with proportion and asymmetry to create pieces that I describe as having 'approachable elegance.' I think of it as furniture that is serious, but doesn’t take itself too seriously." Harris is a juried member of the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen, and an invited artist with the New Hampshire Furniture Masters Association. He has twice been awarded Best in Show at the Providence Fine Furnishings Show, and recently won Best in Furniture at the League’s 2017 Living with Craft exhibition. Harris is an instructor at the Center for Furniture Craftsmanship in Rockport, Maine.
Liz Hallen is a custom furniture maker who focuses on traditional methods of joinery and construction. Her style has influences of both Shaker and Japanese design with an emphasis on simple, elegant lines, an awareness of negative space and a celebration of form. A developing element in her present work is the use of sterling silver inlay that highlights the interplay of wood and metal. Her work was in the Women’s Caucus for Art National Show Force of Nature: Exploring the Power of the Feminine with the piece 'Where Do They All Go?' and has also been displayed in the Lamson Library at Plymouth State University. She is a juried member of the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen and presents her work at the annual Craftsmen’s Fair in Sunapee.
Terry Moore is a founding member of the New Hampshire Furniture Masters. Moore describes his style as having "strong roots in the past yet incorporating elements that ground my work in modern times and point to the future." Using exotic woods, he uses mostly hand tools to achieve his finely detailed work. Moore’s work is on permanent display at the Currier Museum, and the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen.
Leah Woods has designed and built a range of furniture, ad over the last several years she has begun concentrating on the expression of a few specific ideas in her work, in particular, concepts relating to surprise, mystery, and expectation. Woods explores the integration of these ideas with the forms and functions of cabinets, desks, and seating to create unexpected, provocative environments. She is an assistant professor of art at the University of New Hampshire.
Jim Zink designs and builds contemporary furniture, emphasizing natural wood grains and markings. He takes great interest and pride in finding exceptional lumber for his pieces; he uses the best boards from one tree so that his pieces have consistency. Zink learned his craft at the Center for Furniture Craftsmanship in Rockport, Maine.
The exhibit is free to the public. The Galletly Gallery is located on the second floor of New Hampton School's Moore Center. The gallery is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., and Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon.
For more information, visit www.newhampton.org.
